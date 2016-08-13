版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:52 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Tan/Goh)                     beat 4-Fu Haifeng/Zhang Nan (Fu H F/Zhang N)            16-21 21-15 21-18 
Michael Fuchs/Johannes Schoettler (Fuchs/J. Schottler) beat Phillip Chew/Sattawat Pongnairat (Chew/Pongnairat) 21-14 21-14       
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. W.S. Goh/W.K. Tan (Malaysia) 3 3 0 0 6 1 3   
2. Fu H F/Zhang N (China)       3 2 0 1 5 2 2   
3. Fuchs/J. Schottler (Germany) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
4. Chew/Pongnairat (U.S.)       3 0 0 3 0 6 0

