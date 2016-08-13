版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:02 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group L results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group L results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Boonsak Ponsana (Thailand) beat Lee Dong-Keun (Korea) 21-19 17-21 21-16 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)   1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Boonsak Ponsana (Thailand) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Lee Dong-Keun (Korea)      1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) v Lee Dong-Keun (Korea) (1415) Rio de Janeiro

