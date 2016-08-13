版本:
2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:52 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov (Ivanov/Sozonov)  beat 1-Lee Yong-Dae/Yoo Yeon-Seong (Yoo Y S/Lee Y D) 21-17 19-21 21-16 
Lee Sheng-Mu/Tsai Chia Hsin (Tsai C H/Lee S M) beat Matthew Chau/Sawan Serasinghe (Chau/Serasinghe) 21-14 21-19       
STANDINGS 
                               P W D L F A Pts 
1. V. Ivanov/Sozonov (Russia)  3 3 0 0 6 1 3   
2. Lee Y D/Yoo Y S (Korea)     3 2 0 1 5 3 2   
3. Lee S M/Tsai C H (Taiwan)   3 1 0 2 3 4 1   
4. Chau/Serasinghe (Australia) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

