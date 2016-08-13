版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:02 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group M results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group M results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Martin Giuffre (Canada) beat Pedro Martins (Portugal) 14-21 24-22 21-6 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong, China) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Martin Giuffre (Canada)       2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Pedro Martins (Portugal)      1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong, China) v Pedro Martins (Portugal) (1240) Rio de Janeiro

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐