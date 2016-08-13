版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group J results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group J results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Osleni Guerrero (Cuba) beat Howard Shu (U.S.) 21-16 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                               P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Osleni Guerrero (Cuba)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Howard Shu (U.S.)          2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) v Osleni Guerrero (Cuba) (1155) Rio de Janeiro

