奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:01 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group I results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group I results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Sho Sasaki (Japan) beat Petr Koukal (Czech Republic) 21-10 16-21 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Rajiv Ouseph (Britain)       1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Sho Sasaki (Japan)           1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
3. Petr Koukal (Czech Republic) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Rajiv Ouseph (Great Britain) v Sho Sasaki (Japan) (1305) Rio de Janeiro

