Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group C results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (Langridge/Ellis) beat Adam Cwalina/Przemyslaw Wacha (Wacha/Cwalina) 21-18 21-16 
3-Kim Ki-Jung/Kim Sa-Rang (Kim S R/Kim K J)    beat Mathias Boe/Carsten Mogensen (Boe/Mogensen)   21-15 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Kim K J/Kim S R (Korea)      3 2 0 1 5 2 2   
2. M. Ellis/Langridge (Britain) 3 2 0 1 5 3 2   
3. Boe/Mogensen (Denmark)       3 2 0 1 4 3 2   
4. Cwalina/Wacha (Poland)       3 0 0 3 0 6 0

