Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group H results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group H results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) beat Lino Munoz (Mexico) 21-12 21-11 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Srikanth Kidambi (India)  1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Lino Munoz (Mexico)       2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Srikanth Kidambi (India) v Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) (1340) Rio de Janeiro

