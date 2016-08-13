版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group C results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Misha Zilberman (Israel) beat Yuhan Tan (Belgium) 22-20 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan)  1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Misha Zilberman (Israel) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Yuhan Tan (Belgium)      1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei) v Yuhan Tan (Belgium) (1305) Rio de Janeiro

