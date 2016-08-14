版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 08:01 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles Group D results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Manu Attri/B. Sumeeth Reddy (Reddy/Attri) beat Hiroyuki Endo/Kenichi Hayakawa (Endo/Hayakawa)    23-21 21-11 
Chai Biao/Hong Wei (Chai B/Hong W)        beat 2-Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan (Setiawan/Ahsan) 21-15 21-17 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Endo/Hayakawa (Japan)      3 2 0 1 4 4 2   
2. Chai B/Hong W (China)      3 2 0 1 5 2 2   
3. Ahsan/Setiawan (Indonesia) 3 1 0 2 3 4 1   
4. Attri/Reddy (India)        3 1 0 2 2 4 1

