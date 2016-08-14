版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group K results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group K results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Scott Evans (Ireland) beat Ygor Oliveira (Brazil) 21-8 19-21 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Scott Evans (Ireland)   2 2 0 0 4 2 2   
2.  Marc Zwiebler (Germany) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
2=. Ygor Oliveira (Brazil)  1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Marc Zwiebler (Germany) v Ygor Oliveira (Brazil) (1855) Rio de Janeiro

