Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group D results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Pablo Abian (Spain) beat Jaspar Yu (Brunei Darussalam) 21-12 21-10 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Hu Yun (Hong Kong, China)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Pablo Abian (Spain)           1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Jaspar Yu (Brunei Darussalam) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hu Yun (Hong Kong, China) v Pablo Abian (Spain) (1830) Rio de Janeiro

