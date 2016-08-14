版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group G results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group G results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Brice Leverdez (France) beat Raul Must (Estonia) 21-18 18-21 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Brice Leverdez (France) 1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
3. Raul Must (Estonia)     2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) v Brice Leverdez (France) (1830) Rio de Janeiro

