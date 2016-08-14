版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group N results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group N results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
8-Shon Wan-Ho (Korea) beat Artem Pochtarev (Ukraine) 21-9 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Shon Wan-Ho (Korea)           2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Jacob Maliekal (South Africa) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Artem Pochtarev (Ukraine)     2 0 0 2 0 4 0

