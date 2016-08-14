版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group A results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1-Chong Wei Lee (Malaysia) beat Zi Liang Derek Wong (Singapore) 21-18 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                                   P W D L F A Pts 
1. Chong Wei Lee (Malaysia)        2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Zi Liang Derek Wong (Singapore) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Soren Opti (Suriname)           2 0 0 2 0 4 0

