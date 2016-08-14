版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 21:08 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group J results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group J results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
7-Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) beat Osleni Guerrero (Cuba) 21-12 21-14 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Osleni Guerrero (Cuba)     2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Howard Shu (U.S.)          2 0 0 2 0 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐