2016年 8月 14日 星期日 21:53 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group M results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group M results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
11-Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong) beat Pedro Martins (Portugal) 21-17 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong, China) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Martin Giuffre (Canada)       2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Pedro Martins (Portugal)      2 0 0 2 1 4 0

