版本:
中国
2016年 8月 14日 星期日 22:25 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group C results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
6-Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) beat Yuhan Tan (Belgium) 21-14 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan)  2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Misha Zilberman (Israel) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Yuhan Tan (Belgium)      2 0 0 2 0 4 0

