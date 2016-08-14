版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 22:47 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group I results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group I results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
13-Rajiv Ouseph (Britain) beat Sho Sasaki (Japan) 21-15 21-9 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Rajiv Ouseph (Britain)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Sho Sasaki (Japan)           2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Petr Koukal (Czech Republic) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐