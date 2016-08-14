版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 23:26 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group H results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group H results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
9-Srikanth Kidambi (India) beat Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) 21-6 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Srikanth Kidambi (India)  2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Henri Hurskainen (Sweden) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Lino Munoz (Mexico)       2 0 0 2 0 4 0

