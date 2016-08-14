版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 23:27 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group L results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group L results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
4-Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) beat Lee Dong-Keun (Korea) 21-11 21-13 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)   2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Boonsak Ponsana (Thailand) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Lee Dong-Keun (Korea)      2 0 0 2 1 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐