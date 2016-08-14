版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group E results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Vladimir Malkov (Russia) beat David Obernosterer (Austria) 21-11 21-10 
3-Lin Dan (China)        beat Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)   21-7 21-12  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Lin Dan (China)              3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam)   3 2 0 1 4 3 2   
3. Vladimir Malkov (Russia)     3 1 0 2 3 4 1   
4. David Obernosterer (Austria) 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

