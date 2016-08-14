版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:45 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group D results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
10-Hu Yun (Hong Kong) beat Pablo Abian (Spain) 21-18 21-19 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Hu Yun (Hong Kong, China)     2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Pablo Abian (Spain)           2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Jaspar Yu (Brunei Darussalam) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐