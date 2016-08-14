版本:
2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:45 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group G results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group G results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
5-Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) beat Brice Leverdez (France) 21-11 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Brice Leverdez (France) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Raul Must (Estonia)     2 0 0 2 1 4 0

