版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:46 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group K results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group K results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
12-Marc Zwiebler (Germany) beat Ygor Oliveira (Brazil) 21-12 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Scott Evans (Ireland)   2 2 0 0 4 2 2   
2. Marc Zwiebler (Germany) 2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
3. Ygor Oliveira (Brazil)  2 0 0 2 1 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐