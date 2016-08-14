版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 05:48 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles Group P results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles Group P results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) beat Adrian Dziolko (Poland) 21-19 24-22 
STANDINGS 
                                     P W D L F A Pts 
1.   Chen Long (China)               2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2.   Niluka Karunarathna (Sri Lanka) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3.   Adrian Dziolko (Poland)         2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
WDW. Kevin Cordon (Guatemala)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐