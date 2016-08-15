版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Malaysia) beat 1-Lee Yong-Dae/Yoo Yeon-Seong (South Korea) 17-21 21-18 21-19 
Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (Britain) beat Hiroyuki Endo/Kenichi Hayakawa (Japan) 21-19 21-17         
Chai Biao/Hong Wei (China) beat Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov (Russia) 21-13 16-21 21-16                
4-Fu Haifeng/Zhang Nan (China) beat 3-Kim Ki-Jung/Kim Sa-Rang (South Korea) 11-21 21-18 24-22

