版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 06:40 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Men's singles last 16 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's singles last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
13-Rajiv Ouseph (Britain) beat 7-Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia) 21-13 14-21 21-16 
4-Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) beat Scott Evans (Ireland) 21-16 21-12             
6-Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan) beat 10-Hu Yun (Hong Kong) 21-10 21-13              
8-Shon Wan-Ho (South Korea) beat 11-Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong) 23-21 21-17        
9-Srikanth Kidambi (India) beat 5-Jan Jorgensen (Denmark) 21-19 21-19

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐