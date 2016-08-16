版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Men's doubles semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton men's doubles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
4-Fu Haifeng/Zhang Nan (China) beat Marcus Ellis/Chris Langridge (Britain) 21-14 21-18 
V Shem Goh/Wee Kiong Tan (Malaysia) beat Chai Biao/Hong Wei (China) 21-18 12-21 21-17

