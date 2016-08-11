版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 05:03 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan)         beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-13 21-19 
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo)   21-7 21-8   
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand)     1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
3. Middleton/Choo (Australia)    1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia) v Amitapai/Isara (Thailand)  (1455)  
Goh/Chan (Malaysia)      v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (1855)

