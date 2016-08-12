版本:
2016年 8月 13日

Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto (Susanto/Jordan) beat Michael Fuchs/Birgit Michels (Fuchs/Michels) 21-16 21-15 
1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (Zhao Y L/Zhang N)    beat Lee Chun Hei/Chau Hoi Wah (Chau H W/Lee C H) 21-16 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China)            2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Jordan/Susanto (Indonesia)          2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
3. Lee C H/Chau H W (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
4. Fuchs/Michels (Germany)             2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)  
Zhao Y L/Zhang N (China)            v Susanto/Jordan (Indonesia) (1940)  
Chau H W/Lee C H (Hong Kong, China) v Fuchs/Michels (Germany)    (1940)

