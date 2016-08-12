版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock (Adcock/C. Adcock)  beat 4-Joachim Fischer Nielsen/Christinna Pedersen (Fischer Nielsen/Pedersen) 21-19 22-24 21-17 
Robert Mateusiak/Nadiezda Zieba (Zieba/Mateusiak) beat Xu Chen/Ma Jin (Xu C/Ma J)                                               13-21 21-9 21-19  
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Fischer Nielsen/Pedersen (Denmark) 2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
2. Xu C/Ma J (China)                  2 1 0 1 3 3 1   
2. C. Adcock/G. Adcock (Britain)      2 1 0 1 3 3 1   
4. Mateusiak/Zieba (Poland)           2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT) 
Fischer Nielsen/Pedersen (Denmark) v Xu C/Ma J (China)        (1125)  
Adcock/C. Adcock (Great Britain)   v Zieba/Mateusiak (Poland) (1345)

