Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan)         beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo)   21-17 21-15 
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) 21-11 21-13 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand)     2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
3. Middleton/Choo (Australia)    2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Natsir/Ahmad (Indonesia)  v Goh/Chan (Malaysia)        (1310)  
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Amitapai/Isara (Thailand) v Middleton/Choo (Australia) (0005)

