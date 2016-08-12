版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group D results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
2-Ko Sung-Hyun/Kim Ha-Na (Ko S H/Kim H N)     beat Jacco Arends/Selena Piek (S. Piek/Arends)   21-10 21-10 
Kenta Kazuno/Ayane Kurihara (Kurihara/Kazuno) beat Phillip Chew/Jamie Subandhi (Subandhi/Chew) 21-6 21-12  
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Kazuno/Kurihara (Japan)      2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
1. Ko S H/Kim H N (Korea)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
3. Chew/Subandhi (U.S.)         2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
3. Arends/S. Piek (Netherlands) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ko S H/Kim H N (Korea)       v Kurihara/Kazuno (Japan)       (1200)  
S. Piek/Arends (Netherlands) v Subandhi/Chew (United States) (1855)

