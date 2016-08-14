版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 10:12 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group C results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitapai (Amitapai/Isara) beat Robin Middleton/Leanne Choo (Middleton/Choo) 21-13 21-18 
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Natsir/Ahmad) beat Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Goh/Chan)       21-15 21-11 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia)      3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. P.S. Chan/L.Y. Goh (Malaysia) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
3. Isara/Amitapai (Thailand)     3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
4. Middleton/Choo (Australia)    3 0 0 3 0 6 0

