奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 04:35 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Robert Mateusiak/Nadiezda Zieba (Zieba/Mateusiak) beat Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock (Adcock/C. Adcock)                         18-21 27-25 21-9  
Xu Chen/Ma Jin (Xu C/Ma J)                        beat 4-Joachim Fischer Nielsen/Christinna Pedersen (Fischer Nielsen/Pedersen) 22-24 21-14 21-16 
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Mateusiak/Zieba (Poland)           3 2 0 1 4 4 2   
2. Xu C/Ma J (China)                  3 2 0 1 5 4 2   
3. C. Adcock/G. Adcock (Britain)      3 1 0 2 4 5 1   
4. Fischer Nielsen/Pedersen (Denmark) 3 1 0 2 4 4 1

