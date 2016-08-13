版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group D results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Jacco Arends/Selena Piek (S. Piek/Arends) beat Phillip Chew/Jamie Subandhi (Subandhi/Chew)   21-15 21-19 
2-Ko Sung-Hyun/Kim Ha-Na (Ko S H/Kim H N) beat Kenta Kazuno/Ayane Kurihara (Kurihara/Kazuno) 25-23 21-17 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ko S H/Kim H N (Korea)       3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. Kazuno/Kurihara (Japan)      3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
3. Arends/S. Piek (Netherlands) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
4. Chew/Subandhi (U.S.)         3 0 0 3 0 6 0

