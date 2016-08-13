版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:12 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (Zhao Y L/Zhang N)   beat Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto (Susanto/Jordan) 21-11 21-18 
Lee Chun Hei/Chau Hoi Wah (Chau H W/Lee C H) beat Michael Fuchs/Birgit Michels (Fuchs/Michels)  21-17 21-14 
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Zhang N/Zhao Y L (China)            3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. Jordan/Susanto (Indonesia)          3 2 0 1 4 3 2   
3. Lee C H/Chau H W (Hong Kong, China) 3 1 0 2 3 4 1   
4. Fuchs/Michels (Germany)             3 0 0 3 0 6 0

