UPDATE 3-Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles quarterfinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Xu Chen/Ma Jin (China) beat 2-Ko Sung-Hyun/Kim Ha-Na (South Korea) 21-17 21-18                        
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Malaysia) beat Robert Mateusiak/Nadiezda Zieba (Poland) 21-17 21-10      
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto (Indonesia) 21-16 21-11 
1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (China) beat Kenta Kazuno/Ayane Kurihara (Japan) 21-14 21-12

