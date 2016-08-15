版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Mixed's doubles semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton mixed's doubles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
3-Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) beat 1-Zhang Nan/Zhao Yunlei (China) 21-16 21-15 
Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh (Malaysia) beat Xu Chen/Ma Jin (China) 21-12 21-19

