奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 19:05 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles bronze medal match results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
6-Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat 3-Li Xuerui (China)WO

