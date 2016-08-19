版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 23:30 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles final results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1-Carolina Marin (Spain) beat 9-P.V. Sindhu (India) 19-21 21-12 21-15

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐