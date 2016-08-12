版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 08:23 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group E results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group E result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Iris Wang (United States) beat Lianne Tan (Belgium)    21-17 20-22 21-14 
Li Xuerui (China)         beat Telma Santos (Portugal) 21-12 21-7        
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Li Xuerui (China)       1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Iris Wang (U.S.)        1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
3. Lianne Tan (Belgium)    1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
4. Telma Santos (Portugal) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Iris Wang (United States) v Telma Santos (Portugal) (2230)  
Li Xuerui (China)         v Lianne Tan (Belgium)    (2330)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐