Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group H results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group H result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) beat Wendy Chen (Australia) 21-14 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius)           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Wendy Chen (Australia)              1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius) v Wendy Chen (Australia) (2255) Rio de Janeiro

