Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group B results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
4-Jung Kyung-Eun/Shin Seung-Chan (Jung K E/Shin S C) beat Eva Lee/Paula Lynn Obanana (Obanana/E. Lee)                    21-14 21-12 
Luo Ying/Luo Yu (Luo Y/Luo Y)                        beat Christinna Pedersen/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Rytter Juhl/Pedersen) 21-11 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Luo Y/Luo Y (China)            1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1. Jung K E/Shin S C (Korea)      1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3. Pedersen/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
3. E. Lee/Obanana (U.S.)          1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) v Obanana/E. Lee (United States) (1855)  
Jung K E/Shin S C (Korea)      v Luo Y/Luo Y (China)            (2230)

