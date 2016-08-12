版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 09:23 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group D results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group D result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Kirsty Gilmour (Great Britain) beat Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland) 21-17 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Kirsty Gilmour (Britain)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria)    0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria) v Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland) (0005) Rio de Janeiro

