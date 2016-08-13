版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 08:20 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group J results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group J result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam) 21-10 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)        1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam)        1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) v Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam) (1420) Rio de Janeiro

