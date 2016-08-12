版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group L results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group L results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Yip Pui Yin (Hong Kong, China) beat Kati Tolmoff (Estonia) 5-21 21-13 21-19 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)   1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Kati Tolmoff (Estonia)         2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Yip Pui Yin (Hong Kong, China) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) v Yip Pui Yin (Hong Kong, China) (1130) Rio de Janeiro

