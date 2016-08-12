版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 07:40 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Eefje Muskens/Selena Piek (Muskens/S. Piek)              beat Jwala Gutta/Ashwini Ponnappa (Gutta/Ponnappa)                            21-16 16-21 21-17 
1-Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi (Matsutomo/Takahashi) beat Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Taerattanachai/Supajirakul) 21-15 21-15       
STANDINGS 
                                         P W D L F A Pts 
1. Matsutomo/A. Takahashi (Japan)        2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Muskens/S. Piek (Netherlands)         2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
3. Gutta/Ponnappa (India)                2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
4. Supajirakul/Taerattanachai (Thailand) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)    
Matsutomo/Takahashi (Japan)           v Muskens/S. Piek (Netherlands) (1100)  
Taerattanachai/Supajirakul (Thailand) v Gutta/Ponnappa (India)        (1345)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐