版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 08:20 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group K results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group K result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) beat Kristina Gavnholt (Czech Republic) 20-22 21-12 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)            1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
2. Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia)             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Kristina Gavnholt (Czech Republic) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) v Kristina Gavnholt (Czech Republic) (1125) Rio de Janeiro

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐